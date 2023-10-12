Home>>
Fighter jets get ready for training
(China Military Online) 09:34, October 12, 2023
Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi on the runway to get ready for a flight training exercise on September 19, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jin Hangyu)
