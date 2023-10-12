Languages

Archive

Thursday, October 12, 2023

Home>>

Fighter jets get ready for training

(China Military Online) 09:34, October 12, 2023

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi on the runway to get ready for a flight training exercise on September 19, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jin Hangyu)


【1】【2】

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories