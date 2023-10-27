Home>>
Tanks maneuver during tactical training
(China Military Online) 11:08, October 27, 2023
Main battle tanks (MBTs) attached to a brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army kick up plumes of dust en route to a designated area during a tactical training exercise on October 12, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cao Xuguang)
