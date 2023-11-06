Home>>
Fighter jets take off for training
(China Military Online) 09:54, November 06, 2023
A fighter jet attached to a base under the PLA Naval Aviation University takes off from the runway for a flight training exercise on October 10, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jiang Tao)
