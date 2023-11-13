Home>>
China, five Southeast Asian countries to hold joint military exercise
(Xinhua) 13:13, November 13, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese military will hold a joint exercise with Cambodian, Lao, Malaysian, Thai, and Vietnamese forces in south China's Guangdong Province in mid-to-late November, the Ministry of National Defense said Sunday.
Themed on countering terrorism and maintaining maritime safety, the exercise will organize joint and live anti-terrorism and anti-piracy drills, according to the ministry.
The aim is to help participants enhance their urban anti-terrorism, maritime anti-terrorism and anti-piracy capabilities, and deepen military mutual trust and cooperation to safeguard regional peace and stability, the ministry said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.