Minesweeper fires in actual combat training

China Military Online) 09:40, November 13, 2023

A minesweeper attached to a naval group under the PLA Northern Theater Command steams to the designated area during a maritime combat training exercise on October 23, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lou Lijun)

