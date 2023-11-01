Myanmar's SAC chairman meets China's police chief
NAY PYI TAW, Myanmar, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar's Chairman of the State Administration Council (SAC) Min Aung Hlaing met with Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong here on Tuesday.
Connected by mountains and rivers, China and Myanmar share the "Paukphaw" (fraternal) friendship, Wang said during the meeting, adding that bilateral relations have embarked on a new era of building a community with a shared future.
To secure a solid security barrier for building the China-Myanmar community with a shared future, China is willing to work with Myanmar to carry forward their traditional friendship, accelerate the advancement of key Belt and Road projects and deepen law enforcement and security cooperation, he said.
The law enforcement and security departments of the two countries will safeguard the security and development interests of both countries by strengthening cooperation in combating telecom scams and online gambling, counter-terrorism, drug control, law enforcement in the Mekong River basin, and security of major projects, Wang said.
Appreciating the great achievements China has made in economic and social development, Min Aung Hlaing congratulated the success of the seventh Myanmar-China ministerial meeting on law enforcement and security cooperation, and expressed willingness to strengthen practical cooperation in various fields, protect the safety of Myanmar and Chinese citizens and projects, and jointly build a Myanmar-China community with a shared future.
During the visit, Wang co-chaired the seventh China-Myanmar ministerial meeting on law enforcement and security cooperation with Myanmar Union Minister for Home Affairs Lt-Gen Yar Pyae and signed the meeting minutes, and met with Myanmar Union Minister for Immigration and Population U Myint Kyaing.
