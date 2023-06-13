China-donated relief supplies for cyclone-hit regions arrive in Myanmar

This photo taken on June 12, 2023 shows cyclone relief supplies donated by the Chinese government arriving at Yangon International Airport in Yangon, Myanmar. The first batch of cyclone relief supplies donated by the Chinese government arrived at Myanmar's Yangon International Airport on Monday and were handed over to the Myanmar side. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

YANGON, June 12 (Xinhua) -- The first batch of cyclone relief supplies donated by the Chinese government arrived at Myanmar's Yangon International Airport on Monday and were handed over to the Myanmar side.

Yangon Region Chief Minister U Soe Thein, Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai and officials from Yangon Regional Disaster Management Committee attended the handover ceremony at the airport.

Speaking at the ceremony, Thein expressed gratitude to China for providing assistance to areas affected by the cyclone in Myanmar, saying that it exemplifies the spirit of being good neighbors.

The China-donated relief supplies will be sent to Rakhine State by ship as fast as possible, he said.

For his part, Chen said that it is the first batch of relief supplies, including mosquito nets and blankets, donated by the Chinese government to cyclone-hit regions in Myanmar.

The next batch will include essential items such as food, drinking water, generators, water purification materials and other necessary supplies, he said.

The ambassador said the donation reflects the spirit of the China-Myanmar community with a shared future, emphasizing China's humanitarian assistance and support for Myanmar in times of difficulty.

On May 14, Cyclone Mocha hit Myanmar, killing more than 140 people and damaging tens of thousands of houses.

