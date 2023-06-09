China, Myanmar sign cooperation agreements to mark 73rd anniversary of diplomatic ties

YANGON, June 8 (Xinhua) -- China and Myanmar signed cooperation documents to mark the 73rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations on Thursday.

The signing ceremony was held in Myanmar's capital Nay Pyi Taw, with Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai and senior Myanmar officials attending.

Speaking at the event, Myanmar's Union Minister for Foreign Affairs Than Swe said that Myanmar and China are connected by mountains and rivers, and the peoples of the two countries have a deep friendship.

He said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two countries have respected each other, treated each other on an equal footing, deepened mutually beneficial cooperation, and supported each other on the international arena.

He said that the signing of the documents reflects the outcomes of bilateral cooperation, and the projects will help Myanmar's economic and social development.

Chen said that China is willing to continue to provide assistance within its capacity for the development of Myanmar, and work with Myanmar to promote cooperation in various fields.

