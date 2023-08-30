Chinese friendship association donates solar streetlights to Myanmar

09:40, August 30, 2023

Participants attend a donation ceremony of solar street lights in Yangon, Myanmar, Aug. 29, 2023. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

YANGON, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Yunnan Provincial People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries has donated 60 sets of solar-powered streetlights to the Yangon Electricity Supply Corporation in Myanmar.

The ceremony was held in Yangon on Tuesday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Yangon Region Minister for Natural Resources U Zaw Win expressed thanks to the Chinese friendship association, saying that the donation will help strengthen Myanmar-China friendship.

Fifty sets of the solar lights have been installed around the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, and they will provide well-lit conditions for athletes to train and exercise, contributing to their overall well-being, he said.

These solar streetlights, which utilize solar energy, have the benefits of saving electricity and minimizing environmental impact, he added.

Ouyang Daobing, economic and commercial counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar, said that people-to-people exchanges such as the donation of streetlights are integral to comprehensive cooperation between China and Myanmar.

They will not only promote the China-Myanmar "Paukphaw" friendship, but also contribute to building a community with a shared future, he said.

Gao Wei, chief representative of Yunnan Commercial Representative Office in Myanmar, said that the installation of solar streetlights around the Thuwunna Stadium will help deepen friendship between the people of the two countries.

He said that by lighting the stadium and surrounding areas, these streetlights will offer security to both athletes and local residents.

The 60 sets of solar streetlights arrived in Myanmar in September 2022. Of them, 50 sets were installed around the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon in February 2023, the remaining 10 sets were sent to and donated to the Ministry of Electric Power in Nay Pyi Taw.

This photo taken on Aug. 29, 2023 shows solar street lights around the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

