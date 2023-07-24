China delivers relief materials to Myanmar to help cyclone victims

YANGON, July 22 (Xinhua) -- China has delivered around 190 tons of relief materials to help victims of Cyclone Mocha in Myanmar.

The handover ceremony of the Chinese government's humanitarian aid to Myanmar was held at Yangon Port on Friday.

Yangon Region Chief Minister U Soe Thein, Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai and Ouyang Daobing, economic and commercial counselor of the Chinese embassy in Myanmar, attended the ceremony.

The donated items include food, chlorine dioxide tablets, disinfection tablets, water pumps, generators, portable solar lamps and tents.

After Cyclone Mocha hit Myanmar, the Chinese government provided humanitarian supplies worth 9 million yuan (1.25 million U.S. dollars) and cash assistance worth 1 million yuan to the Southeast Asian country. The first batch of emergency aid arrived in Myanmar by air shortly after the disaster.

