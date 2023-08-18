Chinese embassy makes food donation to Myanmar's school for the deaf

Xinhua) 13:16, August 18, 2023

YANGON, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese embassy in Myanmar donated food items to Mary Chapman School for the Deaf in Yangon on Thursday, according to a statement released by the embassy.

During the event, Zheng Zhihong, minister counsellor of the Chinese embassy in Myanmar, presented the food items, and Daw Khin Thida Nyunt, principal of the school, expressed thanks to the Chinese embassy for the donation.

After the donation, Zheng toured the classrooms with the principal and expressed his best wishes for the children to grow up healthy and strong.

Mary Chapman School for the Deaf was founded in 1920, and this is the fifth time the embassy has donated to this school.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)