Myanmar seeks Chinese support to enhance technical high schools

Xinhua) 10:05, September 01, 2023

YANGON, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar has shown keen interest in receiving technological assistance from China to bolster its technical high schools during the China-ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Education Cooperation Week, state media has reported.

"Myanmar has a great interest in receiving technological aid from China for its technical high schools," the Global New Light of Myanmar reported on Wednesday.

Education minister Nyunt Pe said Myanmar already had 51 technical high schools in its 50 districts and planned to open more technical high schools in 75 districts throughout the country, which are in need of technical support, adding the opportunity for China-Myanmar educational cooperation is enormous.

The ministry also has interest in facilitating study tours for Myanmar teachers to China and other ASEAN nations, aiming to foster university partnerships, teacher and student exchanges, and academic events in the region, the minister noted.

The minister also stressed the importance of educational cooperation between China and Myanmar, which will contribute to scholarship programs, Myanmar's education sector as well as the Myanmar society, the media report said.

The 2023 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week kicked off on Tuesday in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

