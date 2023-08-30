2023 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week kicks off in SW China

Xinhua) 11:10, August 30, 2023

People attend the opening ceremony of the 2023 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 29, 2023. The 2023 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

People attend the opening ceremony of the 2023 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 29, 2023. The 2023 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

College students do livestreaming during the 2023 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 29, 2023. The 2023 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A foreign student sings a Chinese song during the 2023 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 29, 2023. The 2023 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Attendees look at artifacts during the 2023 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 29, 2023. The 2023 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Foreign students communicate with an attendee during the 2023 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 29, 2023. The 2023 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)