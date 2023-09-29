Home>>
Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival celebrated in Myanmar
(Xinhua) 11:36, September 29, 2023
YANGON, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- A celebration to mark the traditional Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival was held here on Thursday evening.
The celebration, which featured music, dance and poetry recitation performances, attracted about 500 people, including overseas Chinese in Myanmar and representatives from Chinese enterprises.
The Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Moon Festival, is usually celebrated with family reunions and mooncake sharing on the 15th day of August on the Chinese lunar calendar when the moon is the fullest and brightest. It falls on Sept. 29 this year.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Various celebrations held across world to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival
- China sees peak travel, tourism season during Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday
- Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations in Laos attract appreciation for Chinese culture
- Pakistani student savors China's Mid-Autumn Festival culture
- Event held to celebrate upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival in Malaysia
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.