Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival celebrated in Myanmar

Xinhua) 11:36, September 29, 2023

YANGON, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- A celebration to mark the traditional Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival was held here on Thursday evening.

The celebration, which featured music, dance and poetry recitation performances, attracted about 500 people, including overseas Chinese in Myanmar and representatives from Chinese enterprises.

The Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Moon Festival, is usually celebrated with family reunions and mooncake sharing on the 15th day of August on the Chinese lunar calendar when the moon is the fullest and brightest. It falls on Sept. 29 this year.

