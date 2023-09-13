Myanmar exports over 113,000 tons of watermelon to China in first 8 months

Xinhua) 10:51, September 13, 2023

YANGON, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Watermelons exported from Myanmar to China via border trade route have been over 113,000 tons between January and August this year, the Fruit Commodity Exchange at Muse border post said on Tuesday.

There have been a total of 7,048 trucks that loaded watermelons transported to China in the first eight months this year, according to the Muse Fruit Commodity Exchange.

The watermelon is usually produced in Myanmar from November to June at the highest productivity, Soe Than Min Din, chairman of the Myanmar Fruit, Flower and Vegetable Producer and Exporter Association, told Xinhua on Tuesday, saying that Myanmar usually grows watermelon species that are mostly preferred by China.

Normally, Sagaing, Magway and Mandalay regions in Myanmar mostly cultivate watermelons.

