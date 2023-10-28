Home>>
China calls on relevant parties in Myanmar to cease fire, settle disputes via dialogue, consultation: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 10:34, October 28, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- China is closely following the conflict in Myanmar and calls on relevant parties to cease fire as soon as possible, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.
Spokesperson Mao Ning also said that China calls on relevant parties to settle disputes in a peaceful manner through dialogue and consultation, avoid escalation of the situation, and take effective measures to ensure the security and stability of China-Myanmar border areas.
Mao made the remarks at a press conference when answering a question on recent military conflict between the Myanmar military and the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA).
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese Police offer $68,400 reward for telecom fraud ringleaders in northern Myanmar
- Myanmar eyes more corn exports to China this year
- Chinese police bring back 11 telecom fraud suspects from Myanmar
- Myanmar extends state of emergency for 6 more months
- China hammer Myanmar 4-0 in international soccer friendly
- Myanmar, China hold business forum to boost private sector cooperation
- Chinese embassy donates relief supplies for cyclone victims in Myanmar
- Chinese FM meets UN special envoy for Myanmar
- China, Myanmar vow to deepen cooperation in various fields
- Chinese FM to visit Myanmar, attend SCO Foreign Ministers' Meeting in India
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.