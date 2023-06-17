China hammer Myanmar 4-0 in international soccer friendly

Xinhua) 11:21, June 17, 2023

DALIAN, China, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Star striker Wu Lei scored twice to help China beat Myanmar 4-0 in an international friendly here on Friday.

The Chinese team held a retirement ceremony for former captain Zheng Zhi before the match. The 42-year-old midfielder scored 15 goals in 108 appearances for China and was named the Asian Footballer of the Year in 2013.

Defender Zhang Linpeng put China ahead in the 29th minute by tipping a shot after Sun Guowen's volley in the box was denied by Myanmar defenders.

Midfielder Lin Liangming doubled the lead six minutes later as he sprinted into the box and scored after receiving a brilliant pass from striker Ai Kesen.

Lin and Xu Xin both had chances to make it 3-0, but their goals were ruled out by VAR before Wu sealed the win by scoring a brace in the 75th and 81st minute.

China are set to meet Palestine in another friendly here next Tuesday.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)