Chinese Police offer $68,400 reward for telecom fraud ringleaders in northern Myanmar

10:11, October 13, 2023 By Global Times ( Global Times

A total of 706 telecom scam suspects from northern Myanmar were handed over to China in three groups, as local public security authorities in Southwest China's Yunnan Province continue to strengthen border police cooperation with law enforcement departments in Myanmar. Photo: Chinese Embassy to Myanmar

Chinese police are offering a reward of 100,000 to 500,000 yuan ($3,680 to $68,400) for clues leading to the arrest of two key ringleaders of a criminal syndicate in northern Myanmar that has been targeting Chinese citizens in telecommunications and online fraud.

Since the beginning of 2023, the frequent occurrence and significant losses caused by telecom fraud cases related to false investment and heavy financial losses have triggered concern and widespread backlash among the public in China. China and Southeast Asian countries have vowed to protect people from gambling fraud and related crimes through joint special operations.

To combat cross-border telecom fraud, police forces of China, Thailand, Myanmar and Laos also launched a special joint operation, with the aim of combating telecommunications fraud and online gambling crimes, according to media reports.

Two wanted fraud ringleaders, Chen Yanban (also known as Bao Yanban), Xiao Yankuai (also known as He Chuntian) linked to organized criminal activities in northern Myanmar and who have been responsible for carrying out telecommunications fraud targeting Chinese citizens, have been identified by police from Hangzhou of East China's Zhejiang Province and Kunming of Southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The illegal proceeds generated by their criminal activities is believed to be significant and has led to social harm across China with individuals deceived into making bogus investments.

According to the investigation launched by the police, the criminal facts of Chen Yanban and Xiao Yanblock are clear and the evidence is conclusive and beyond reasonable doubt. At the same time, the public security organs also urged the two suspects take the initiative to surrender to the police, so as to strive for leniency.

The police also called on the public to help arrest the suspects. Public security organs will give rewards of up to 500,000 yuan to those who provide effective clues and assist in the arrest.

In recent years, following intensifying crackdowns by Chinese public security authorities and the continuous deepening of international law enforcement cooperation, telecom fraud criminal groups that were previously hiding in Southeast Asian countries have gradually relocated to northern Myanmar. They mainly operate in the areas in Myanmar which are adjacent to the Chinese cities and prefectures such as Xishuangbanna, Pu'er, Lincang and Dehong in Yunnan.

A total of 706 telecom scam suspects from northern Myanmar were handed over to China in three groups, as local public security authorities in Southwest China's Yunnan Province continue to strengthen border police cooperation with law enforcement departments in Myanmar, according to Xinhua News Agency.

After sustained and effective crackdowns, 2,317 telecom fraud suspects from northern Myanmar have been successfully captured and handed over to China, including 23 behind-the-scenes "financial backers," organizational leaders, and core members, along with 94 fugitives listed online.

Public security authorities will thoroughly investigate all available evidence, while cracking down on fraud, and they will deeply seek to disrupt associated crimes within the domestic markets, ensuring a comprehensive crackdown and strict legal punishment.

High pressure on cross-border crimes, telecom fraud in particular, has significantly disrupted space for overseas fraud activity, and the number of telecom and internet fraud cases in China has shown a clear declining trend in recent days.

