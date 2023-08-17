China makes headway in crackdown on food, drug crimes

Xinhua) 14:34, August 17, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police have resolved over 6,100 cases of criminal acts related to food and drugs since April, making headway in a recent crackdown on such crimes, according to the Ministry of Public Security (MPS).

Under instructions from the ministry, local public security organs have focused on crimes such as excessive use of food additives, illicit addition of toxic or harmful non-edible substances to food, and producing and selling counterfeit drugs targeting the elderly, women and children.

In tackling such crimes, local police have applied quick-detecting technology in key venues, encouraged the public to report potential clues, and coordinated and collaborated with other relevant authorities in handling severe cases, according to the MPS.

The ministry has also unveiled 10 typical cases of food and drug crimes, covering agricultural, aquatic and health products, as well as drugs for diseases such as rheumatism, back pain and asthma that are common among the elderly.

Police will continue to take both preventive measures and strong action against activities related to such crimes while adhering to a people-centered philosophy, the MPS said.

