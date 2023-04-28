Chinese police launch campaign to hunt down economic fugitives abroad

Xinhua) 11:13, April 28, 2023

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police have launched this year's campaign to apprehend economic fugitives who have fled overseas, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

Public security organs will intensify efforts to solve key cases of fugitive repatriation and the recovering of criminal assets in the "Fox Hunt 2023" campaign, and support discipline inspection and supervision departments in this regard, the ministry said.

During last year's "Fox Hunt" campaign, Chinese police have arrested more than 700 fugitives suspected of various economic crimes, and recovered 1 billion yuan (about 144 million U.S. dollars) of illegal assets in one single case, the largest amount of this kind in the past three years, the ministry added.

China launched its "Fox Hunt" operation in 2014 to pursue economic fugitives.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)