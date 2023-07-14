Over 3,500 arrested amid cross-border law enforcement

Xinhua) 09:37, July 14, 2023

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Since the launch of a summer campaign on June 25, China's immigration authorities have handled 2,134 cases related to border control crimes, arresting 3,546 criminal suspects and eradicating 129 crime rings.

Targeting major violations of law such as illegal border entry and exit, transactions involving guns and drugs, cross-border gambling, wire fraud and smuggling, the immigration authorities have ramped up their efforts in terms of border patrol, major case handling, and international law enforcement cooperation since the campaign kicked off, said the National Immigration Administration (NIA) on Thursday.

The NIA pledged further efforts to advance the summer campaign and tackle prominent public security issues in border areas.

