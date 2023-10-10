Chinese police intensify efforts to combat unlawful activities during summer campaign

Xinhua) 16:04, October 10, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police nationwide resolved 566,000 criminal cases during a three-month security enforcement campaign that ran from June 25 to Sept. 30, the Ministry of Public Security announced Tuesday.

The police addressed 25,000 cases involving violations of the rights of vulnerable groups, 6,861 cases related to online gambling, and 719,000 cases of driving under the influence of alcohol during the summer operations.

During operations against telecom and internet fraud, 17,000 suspects were seized, according to figures released by the ministry.

Responding to the telecom fraud incidents targeting Chinese citizens in northern Myanmar, police in southwest China's Yunnan Province have cooperated with local law enforcement authorities in Myanmar to enhance border security measures. A total of 2,317 suspected fraudsters have been handed over to China.

During the campaign, Chinese police also cracked down on unlawful ticket scalping activities and took action to close down over 300 unauthorized online ticket vendors.

