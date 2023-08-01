Myanmar extends state of emergency for 6 more months

YANGON, July 31 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar's National Defense and Security Council (NDSC) decided on Monday to extend the state of emergency in the Southeast Asian country for another six months.

According to the council's statement signed by Acting President U Myint Swe, the emergency period was extended in accordance with the Section 425 of the State Constitution for six more months starting from Aug. 1.

The acting president said in the statement that the extension was made based on the discussions and decisions made by all NDSC members attending the council's meeting on Monday.

At the meeting held in the capital Nay Pyi Taw, the NDSC members agreed that it is still required to make extension to undertake the tasks for ensuring security to hold a free and fair election, citing that political parties preparing for election are facing security threats, the council's statement said.

Those who attended the meeting also discussed matters related to conditions of preparation for the election, disturbances to preparation for the election, relief and resettlement being carried out after cyclone Mocha, and conditions for holding the election including security affairs, the statement added.

At the meeting, the acting president declared the extension of the state of emergency, and handed over the state power again to Chairman of the State Administration Council Min Aung Hlaing, who is also Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services, it said.

Myanmar declared the state of emergency in February 2021 for one year before making three six-month extensions until July 31 this year.

