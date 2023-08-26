Chinese police bring back 11 telecom fraud suspects from Myanmar

Xinhua) 10:06, August 26, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police recently brought 11 telecom fraud suspects back from Myanmar, said the Ministry of Public Security on Friday.

The suspects were detained by Myanmarese police in Myawaddy town, southeast Myanmar. They allegedly operated telecom fraud targetting people on the Chinese mainland, the ministry said in a press release.

An increasing number of telecom fraud organizations have moved their dens out of China to avoid police crackdowns in recent years, the ministry said.

Since the beginning of this year, Chinese police have launched joint operations with police forces from the Philippines, Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos and captured more than 300 suspects, the ministry said, adding that these cases are still under investigation.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)