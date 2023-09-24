Myanmar eyes more corn exports to China this year

Xinhua) 09:46, September 24, 2023

YANGON, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Myanmar Corn Industrial Association (MCIA) is seeking ways to boost corn exports to China in 2023, the MCIA has confirmed to Xinhua.

"We expect to export 400,000 tons of corn to China this year. Corn is exported to China, Vietnam and the Philippines from September to January," an MCIA source told Xinhua.

Although Thailand is No. 1 importer of Myanmar's corn, the association also seeks a bigger share of the Chinese market this year to boost the country's corn export as a whole, according to the association.

Corn is a main export item of the Southeast Asian country after beans and pulses.

Myanmar is estimated to export 2 million tons of corn this year, of which 1 million tons have been exported to Thailand during the February-August period.

