The opening ceremony for the 4th Asian Para Games Village held

Ecns.cn) 16:45, October 17, 2023

Members of the Chinese delegation pose with Feifei, the mascot of the 4th Asian Para Games, during the opening ceremony for the 4th Asian Para Games Village and team welcome ceremony for the Chinese Sports Delegation in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 16, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

The opening ceremony for the 4th Asian Para Games Village and team welcome ceremony for the Chinese Sports Delegation was held in Hangzhou on Monday.

