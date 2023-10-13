We Are China

Venues ready to welcome 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou

Ecns.cn) 11:30, October 13, 2023

Huanglong Sports Center Gymnasium is decorated with banners for the upcoming 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 12, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

Venue transformations for the games are underway in Hangzhou.

