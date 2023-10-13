Home>>
Venues ready to welcome 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou
(Ecns.cn) 11:30, October 13, 2023
Huanglong Sports Center Gymnasium is decorated with banners for the upcoming 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 12, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
Venue transformations for the games are underway in Hangzhou.
