Flame for Hangzhou Asian Para Games lit in Guangzhou

Xinhua) 15:58, October 12, 2023

GUANGZHOU, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Hangzhou Asian Para Games flame was ignited in Guangzhou, the host city for the first Asian Para Games, on Thursday.

The torchbearer, dressed in white, ascended the steps and lit a torch from a flame holder before igniting the lantern.

Guangzhou hosted the inaugural Asian Para Games in 2010. The sacred flame of the Para Games was first ignited in the city, uniting athletes from 41 nations and regions across Asia.

"Since then, the sacred flame of the Para Games has been permanently housed in Guangzhou, bearing witness to the collective aspirations of 'One Asia, One World,' illuminating the path of sportsmanship and the perpetual spirit of sports and its legacy," remarked Guo Yonghang, secretary of the CPC Guangzhou Municipal Committee.

The flame lantern will be transported to Hangzhou by high-speed train under the escort of officials from the Games organizing committee.

The torch relay for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games will commence on October 19, and the main torch will be ignited at the opening ceremony on the 22nd.

The fourth Asian Para Games will be held in Hangzhou from Oct. 22-28.

