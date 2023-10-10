Chinese products shine among Hangzhou Asian Games participants

Chinese products won the admiration of many foreign participants at the 19th Asian Games, which concluded in Hangzhou, the capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 8.

Oksana Chusovitina, a 48-year-old Uzbek gymnast, expressed her admiration for the training facilities and comfortable accommodations. "I slept very well here, and I wanted to stay in bed a while longer in the morning," said the legendary gymnast. She even inquired about where to purchase the same mattress she used in the Asian Games Village. To her delight, the mattress manufacturer gifted her one after hearing about her interest.

The 48-year-old Uzbek gymnast Oksana Chusovitina makes a heart gesture to the audience after finishing fourth on 13.383 points in the women’s vault final at the Hangzhou Asian Games, Sept. 28, 2023. (China News Service/Fu Tian)

The city's Qianjiang wholesale market for small commodities and the Sijiqing clothing market welcomed numerous foreign athletes. They purchased a range of items, from socks and outerwear to bottles, sneakers, razors, and routers. Some merchants noted that athletes haggled over prices before settling their bills. In addition to the athletes, former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal, who came to Hangzhou to watch the Games, bought a pair of stylish sunglasses at the market.

Consumers queue outside a merchandise store to purchase official licensed products from the Hangzhou Asian Games, Sept. 23, 2023. (China News Service/Wang Gang)

Some international athletes also visited the Wulin Night Market, renowned for its assortment of snacks and small commodities. They bought items like handmade silver jewelry, Chinese-style hairpins featuring plum blossom motifs, and a distinctive local mask recognized as an intangible cultural heritage item.

Moreover, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) continues to fascinate international visitors. An athlete from the UAE bought wormwood heating compress packs, while another packed an entire suitcase with Chinese patent medicines for his family, explaining that his mother is a TCM lover and that such medicines are hard to come by overseas.

A woman tries out a Tuina massage at the Main Media Center during the Hangzhou Asian Games, Sept. 1, 2023. (China News Service/Wang Gang)

