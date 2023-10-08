HKSAR chief executive congratulates athletes of Hong Kong, China for Asiad achievements

HONG KONG, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- John Lee, chief executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), on Sunday extended his congratulations to athletes of Hong Kong, China on their achievements at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, commending their perseverance and performances.

This was the largest delegation of Hong Kong, China ever to participate at an Asian Games, winning a total of 53 medals, comprising eight gold, 16 silver and 29 bronze medals.

Lee said that athletes had lived up to expectations and the results were very encouraging, with the total number of medals and participants surpassing those of any previous Asian Games.

Lee noted that athletes of Hong Kong, China won gold medals in rowing, fencing, swimming, rugby, golf, cycling and bridge. Its men's football team also made a historic appearance in the semifinals, delighting fans across the region.

The HKSAR government and the Sports Federation &Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China will hold a welcome home ceremony on October 14.

