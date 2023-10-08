Closing ceremony of 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou
This photo taken on Oct. 8, 2023 shows a view of the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium before the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Li An)
This photo taken on Oct. 8, 2023 shows a view of the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium before the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
This photo taken on Oct. 8, 2023 shows a view of the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium before the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Li An)
Artists perform before the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
This photo taken on Oct. 8, 2023 shows a view of the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium before the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang)
Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
