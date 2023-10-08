Closing ceremony of 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou

Xinhua) 20:18, October 08, 2023

This photo taken on Oct. 8, 2023 shows a view of the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium before the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Li An)

This photo taken on Oct. 8, 2023 shows a view of the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium before the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

This photo taken on Oct. 8, 2023 shows a view of the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium before the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Li An)

Artists perform before the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

This photo taken on Oct. 8, 2023 shows a view of the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium before the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang)

Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)