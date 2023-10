We Are China

Medal winners of trampoline events at Hangzhou Asian Games

Xinhua) 19:32, October 08, 2023

HANGZHOU, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- Following are the medal winners of trampoline events at the Hangzhou Asian Games:

Men's individual

Gold: Yan Langyu, China, 59.850

Silver: Danil Mussabayev, Kazakhstan, 57.270

Bronze: Hiroto Yamada, Japan, 57.100

Women's individual

Gold: Zhu Xueying, China, 56.720

Silver: Hu Yicheng, China, 55.790

Bronze: Viktoriya Butolina, Kazakhstan, 52.600

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)