Home>>
OCA acting president thanks Hangzhou in Chinese for hosting a successful Asian Games
(People's Daily App) 14:27, October 09, 2023
Raja Randhir Singh, acting president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), thanked Hangzhou for hosting an Asian Games that was "an unprecedented success" at the closing ceremony in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, on Sunday night.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- OCA acting president declares Hangzhou Asian Games closed
- HKSAR chief executive congratulates athletes of Hong Kong, China for Asiad achievements
- Indonesian girl relishes volunteer experience in Hangzhou Asiad
- Flame for Hangzhou Asian Games extinguished
- Leading by example, Hangzhou Asiad showcases common dreams and unity despite differences
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.