OCA acting president thanks Hangzhou in Chinese for hosting a successful Asian Games

(People's Daily App) 14:27, October 09, 2023

Raja Randhir Singh, acting president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), thanked Hangzhou for hosting an Asian Games that was "an unprecedented success" at the closing ceremony in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, on Sunday night.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)