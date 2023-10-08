Flame for Hangzhou Asian Games extinguished

Xinhua) 21:36, October 08, 2023

HANGZHOU, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- The flame for the Hangzhou Asian Games, which has been burning in the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium for 16 days, was extinguished at the closing ceremony here on Sunday evening.

Like the opening ceremony, the digital torchbearer arrived at the stadium again to interact with the crowd.

Following the extinguishing of the cauldron, the digital torchbearer made to leave the stadium while gazing back. As the digital torchbearer stepped out, they transformed once again into starlight, filling the night sky.

The third Asiad to have been held in China, the Hangzhou Games featured 40 sports, 61 disciplines, and 481 events, attracting around 12,000 athletes from 45 countries and regions.

China claimed 201 gold, 111 silver and 71 bronze medals, finishing atop the medal tally for the 11th consecutive edition and beating its previous best record of 199 golds at Guangzhou 2010.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)