We Are China

Medal winners of rhythmic gymnastics events at Hangzhou Asian Games

Xinhua) 13:08, October 09, 2023

HANGZHOU, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Following are the medal winners of rhythmic gymnastics events at the Hangzhou Asian Games:

Individual Team

Gold: Uzbekistan, 324.800

Silver: Kazakhstan, 317.100

Bronze: China, 313.400

Individual All-Around

Gold: Takhmina Ikromova, Uzbekistan, 131.300

Silver: Elzhana Taniyeva, Kazakhstan, 130.700

Bronze: Milana Parfilova, Kazakhstan, 130.050

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)