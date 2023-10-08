Highlights of closing ceremony of 19th Asian Games
Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
The Chinese national flag is raised during the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)
Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
This photo taken on Oct. 8, 2023 shows a view of the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium before the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)
This photo taken on Oct. 8, 2023 shows a view of the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium before the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)
Flag bearer of the delegation of China Xie Zhenye parades into the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium during the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
The closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games is held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)
Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)
Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)
Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)
Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)
Photos
