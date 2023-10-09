Home>>
Dance for Asian Games challenge
(People's Daily App) 14:23, October 09, 2023
The closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games was held on Sunday at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium in East China's Zhejiang Province. Have you taken the Dance for Asian Games challenge? See the wonderful moves of this dance and celebrate the successful conclusion of the Games!
