Flag, placard bearers march during the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games
(People's Daily App) 14:14, October 09, 2023
Flag and placard bearers joined a parade during the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang Province, on Sunday.
