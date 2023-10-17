We Are China

China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 15:19, October 17, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, announced the appointment and removal of several officials on Tuesday.

Sun Guangyu was appointed deputy secretary-general of the State Council, and no longer serves as vice minister of emergency management.

Chen Min was appointed vice minister of water resources.

Xiao Yanshun was named as deputy director of the Research Office of the State Council.

Wang Jingtao was appointed deputy director of Cyberspace Administration of China. He no longer serves as deputy head of National Administration of State Secrets Protection.

Fan Yun was named as deputy editor-in-chief of China Media Group.

Wang Zhiqing was removed from the post of deputy secretary-general of the State Council.

Zhao Zeliang no longer serves as deputy director of Cyberspace Administration of China.

Yin Hejun was removed from the post of vice president of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

