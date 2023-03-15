China's new-term State Council starts to perform duties with first executive meeting held

March 15, 2023

BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- China's new-term State Council has started to perform duties with Premier Li Qiang of the State Council presiding over its first executive meeting Tuesday.

The meeting studied work related to the setup of the State Council and deliberated on the newly revised working rules of the State Council.

To do a good job in completing all the tasks in a creative manner, efforts should be made to promote investigation and research, conduct in-depth study on major issues, and put forward major measures, according to the meeting.

On the institutional reform of the State Council, the meeting said it should be taken as an opportunity to transform government functions towards the needs of fostering a new pattern of development and promoting high-quality development in the country.

The restructuring will be conducive to the better alignment between an efficient market and a well-functioning government, it noted.

The meeting discussed the newly revised working rules of the State Council and decided to submit the document to the first plenary meeting of the State Council for deliberation.

It also called for efforts to adhere to scientific and democratic decision-making and law-based administration, and ensure the well-regulated, orderly and efficient functioning of the government.

