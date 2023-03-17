We Are China

China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 08:36, March 17, 2023

BEIJING, March 16 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council announced the appointment and removal of officials on Thursday.

Li Fei was appointed vice minister of commerce.

Rao Lixin was named deputy head of the State Taxation Administration.

Wang Qiming became deputy head of the National Railway Administration.

Han Jun was appointed deputy head of the Civil Aviation Administration.

Mu Hong and Lian Weiliang were removed from their posts of deputy heads of the National Development and Reform Commission.

Zhao Yong no longer serves as deputy head of the National Ethnic Affairs Commission.

Tang Tao was removed from the post of vice minister of human resources and social security.

Liu Lijian was removed from the post of deputy head of the State Taxation Administration.

Long Mingbiao no longer serves as deputy head of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

Zhou Zongmin was removed from the post of deputy editor-in-chief of Xinhua News Agency.

Liu Keqiang no longer serves as deputy head of the National Railway Administration.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)