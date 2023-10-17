Languages

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tranquil scene at Serling Tso Lake in Tibet

(Ecns.cn) 13:42, October 17, 2023

Aerial view of Serling Tso Lake in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. It is the largest lake in Tibet and the second-biggest saltwater lake in China, with an altitude of 4,530 meters. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Feibo)


Photos

