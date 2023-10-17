Tranquil scene at Serling Tso Lake in Tibet

October 17, 2023

Aerial view of Serling Tso Lake in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. It is the largest lake in Tibet and the second-biggest saltwater lake in China, with an altitude of 4,530 meters. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Feibo)

