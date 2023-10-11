Autumn scenery at Kanbula National Geopark in Qinghai

Ecns.cn) 14:30, October 11, 2023

Facing the Yellow River, the Kanbula National Geopark features stone peaks of Danxia landform with golden scenery in autumn in Jianzha County, Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. It is a "historical documentary" of the evolvement of the rise of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and its climate. (Photo provided to China News Service)

