Home>>
Autumn scenery at Kanbula National Geopark in Qinghai
(Ecns.cn) 14:30, October 11, 2023
Facing the Yellow River, the Kanbula National Geopark features stone peaks of Danxia landform with golden scenery in autumn in Jianzha County, Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. It is a "historical documentary" of the evolvement of the rise of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and its climate. (Photo provided to China News Service)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.