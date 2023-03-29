Languages

Archive

Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Home>>

Tibetan antelops thrive at Hoh Xil nature reserve

(Ecns.cn) 10:05, March 29, 2023

A Tibetan antelope is seen at the Hoh Xil nature reserve, the 51th Chinese site inscribed on the World Heritage List, in the Sanjiangyuan National Park, Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Yushu, northwest China's Qinghai Province, March 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories