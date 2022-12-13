Flamingoes spend warm winter in Port Fouad, Egypt

Xinhua) 08:44, December 13, 2022

Flamingoes forage at a nature reserve in Port Fouad, Port Said Governorate, Egypt, Dec. 12, 2022. Every year, large numbers of flamingoes come here to spend the warm winter. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Flamingoes are pictured at a nature reserve in Port Fouad, Port Said Governorate, Egypt, Dec. 12, 2022. Every year, large numbers of flamingoes come here to spend the warm winter. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Flamingoes are pictured at a nature reserve in Port Fouad, Port Said Governorate, Egypt, Dec. 12, 2022. Every year, large numbers of flamingoes come here to spend the warm winter. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Flamingoes are pictured at a nature reserve in Port Fouad, Port Said Governorate, Egypt, Dec. 12, 2022. Every year, large numbers of flamingoes come here to spend the warm winter. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Flamingoes are pictured at a nature reserve in Port Fouad, Port Said Governorate, Egypt, Dec. 12, 2022. Every year, large numbers of flamingoes come here to spend the warm winter. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Flamingoes are pictured at a nature reserve in Port Fouad, Port Said Governorate, Egypt, Dec. 12, 2022. Every year, large numbers of flamingoes come here to spend the warm winter. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Flamingoes are pictured at a nature reserve in Port Fouad, Port Said Governorate, Egypt, Dec. 12, 2022. Every year, large numbers of flamingoes come here to spend the warm winter. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)