Flamingoes spend warm winter in Port Fouad, Egypt
Flamingoes forage at a nature reserve in Port Fouad, Port Said Governorate, Egypt, Dec. 12, 2022. Every year, large numbers of flamingoes come here to spend the warm winter. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Flamingoes are pictured at a nature reserve in Port Fouad, Port Said Governorate, Egypt, Dec. 12, 2022. Every year, large numbers of flamingoes come here to spend the warm winter. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Flamingoes are pictured at a nature reserve in Port Fouad, Port Said Governorate, Egypt, Dec. 12, 2022. Every year, large numbers of flamingoes come here to spend the warm winter. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Flamingoes are pictured at a nature reserve in Port Fouad, Port Said Governorate, Egypt, Dec. 12, 2022. Every year, large numbers of flamingoes come here to spend the warm winter. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Flamingoes are pictured at a nature reserve in Port Fouad, Port Said Governorate, Egypt, Dec. 12, 2022. Every year, large numbers of flamingoes come here to spend the warm winter. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Flamingoes are pictured at a nature reserve in Port Fouad, Port Said Governorate, Egypt, Dec. 12, 2022. Every year, large numbers of flamingoes come here to spend the warm winter. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Flamingoes are pictured at a nature reserve in Port Fouad, Port Said Governorate, Egypt, Dec. 12, 2022. Every year, large numbers of flamingoes come here to spend the warm winter. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Photos
Related Stories
- Dali people and Erhai Lake: harmony between man and nature
- Remarkable achievements made in nature conservation over past decade
- Vlogger Zhang Chenliang, providing a window on nature
- Well-measured use of nature is key
- Well-versed craftsmanship in China's penjing brings nature closer
- Cherishing all things with a love for people, nature
- China formally establishes first national parks
- Why humanity must save nature to save itself
- Endangered deer spotted in SW China nature reserve
- China's contributions to nature conservation leading, exemplary: IUCN president
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.