China formally establishes first national parks
(Ecns.cn) 15:27, October 14, 2021
China announced Tuesday its first batch of five national parks at the 15th Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity.
Sanjiangyuan, meaning the "source of three rivers," is a habitat of an increasing number of wild animals in recent years.
