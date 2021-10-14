China formally establishes first national parks

15:27, October 14, 2021

China announced Tuesday its first batch of five national parks at the 15th Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity.

Sanjiangyuan, meaning the "source of three rivers," is a habitat of an increasing number of wild animals in recent years.

