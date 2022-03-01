We Are China

Well-versed craftsmanship in China's penjing brings nature closer

(People's Daily App) 13:53, March 01, 2022

Penjing, also known as bonsai, is the ancient Chinese art of depicting artistically formed trees, other plants, and landscapes in miniature.

Check out how a penjing is creatively made in the video.

(Video source: Kuaishou; Intern Fei Fan also contributed to the video)

