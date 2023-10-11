Home>>
Ebinur Lake in Xinjiang hosts flock of migratory birds
(Ecns.cn) 14:27, October 11, 2023
A flock of gray cranes forage at Ebinur Lake wetland natural reserve in Bortala Mongol Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Qin Guilian)
Ebinur Lake is the largest salt lake in Xinjiang and home to a variety of endangered species. It was listed as a national nature reserve in 2007.
