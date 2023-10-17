The breathtaking beauty of Honghaitan Red Beach

(People's Daily App) 13:08, October 17, 2023

Enjoy this stunning aerial view of the Honghaitan Red Beach scenic area in Panjin, Liaoning Province. The Honghaitan Red Beach is famous for its landscapes featuring the red plant known as Suaeda salsa, one of the few plant species that can live in highly alkaline soil.

