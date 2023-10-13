Enchanting winter scenery in Sichuan

Ecns.cn) 08:15, October 13, 2023

Beautiful ponds and surrounding mountains are blanketed with snow, resembling a charming wonderland at Huanglong Scenic and Historic Interest Area in Songpan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 12, 2023. Famous for its colorful water pools, snow mountains, deep valleys and forests, Huanglong was listed as one of UNESCO world heritage sites in1992. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Yuebin)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)